Liquor bans temporarily lifted ahead of Super Bowl

MIAMI – Thousands of people are getting ready to flood South Florida for Super Bowl LIV, and with that comes some big changes.

“(We’re) basically extending certain areas of the town to have 5 a.m. and some 7 a.m. for liquor sales when they normally would close a little earlier at 3,” Miami Commissioner Ken Russell said.

Wynwood and the Omni District are areas seeing this extension going into effect this weekend.

“Which brings millions in economic impact for hotels, restaurants, bars, jobs, people making extra in tips. It goes all the way up and down the ladder,” Russell said.

Fort Lauderdale also lifted their beach ban on alcohol for Super Bowl weekend, with the same message: More people, more tourism, bigger business.

Also be prepared for safety changes.

"We are also working with an app called “Safer App,” where you can easily download it and report something that you see -- some suspicious activity,” Russell said.