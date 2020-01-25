Police detain 4 suspects following afternoon shooting in Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a midday shooting.

According to authorities, shots were fired in the area of northwest 19th Street and 5th Avenue in Miami.

City of Miami police said the victim in the shooting suffered a bullet wound to the leg.

A brief search for the suspect's vehicle resulted in the car being located, after which police said four armed suspects fled.

A perimeter was set up at northwest 17th Avenue and 30th Street and a SWAT unit was called to the scene.

It didn't take long for police to detain the four suspects for questioning.

No arrests have been announced but police said the investigation is ongoing.