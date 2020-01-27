Mother killed, teenage son injured in Miami drive-by shooting

MIAMI – A woman was killed and a teenage boy was injured when someone opened fire on their home early Sunday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting.

On Monday, police identified them as a mother and her son.

Miami-Dade police homicide detectives confirmed they are investigating the death of Ivelisse Sanchez.

Homicide detectives released a flyer hoping to gather information on the shooting death of Ivelisse Sanchez. (WPLG)

The shooting took place at approximately 4:22 a.m. Sunday in the area of northwest 128th Street and 18th Court in Miami-Dade County's Westview neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found Sanchez and her teenage son suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken by first responders to Ryder Trauma Center where the woman was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information on a suspect, vehicle or motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).