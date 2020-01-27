Driver flees scene after striking boy, 5, on bicycle

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested Sunday after he struck a 5-year-old boy with his car and then fled the scene, authorities confirmed.

Mark Hildreth, 60, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and DUI.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hildreth was driving his black 2014 Mercedes-Benz S550 north on South Seacrest Boulevared approaching the intersection of Southeast 34th Avenue in Boynton Beach as the boy and his father were riding their bikes west on 34th Avenue.

Boynton Beach police said the child veered into the path of Hildreth’s car, which struck the boy from behind, causing the child to fall on the hood of the car.

Witnesses told police that Hildreth initially pulled over, got out of his car and said, “He jumped out in front of me,” before entering his vehicle and driving away without leaving any of his information behind.

Police said two witnesses followed Hildreth to his home.

A police officer arrived at the home a short time later and took Hildreth into custody, the probable cause affidavit stated.

Authorities said the officer noted that Hildreth’s speech was slurred and that he staggered.

Numerous witnesses told authorities they yelled at Hildreth not to leave the scene of the crash but that he had left anyway.

According to the affidavit, Hildreth refused to take a Breathalyzer test.

Authorities determined he was traveling no less than 58 mph in a 35 mph zone when he struck the boy.

Police said the child was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He was said to have suffered road rash and possible interior injuries.