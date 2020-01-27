Two people shot in busy area of northeast Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade County.

Two people were shot in the area of Highland Lakes Boulevard and Ives Dairy Road.

It happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, which is a time where that area is highly congested with traffic.

Sky 10 saw one victim being wheeled out of a home off Highland Lakes Blvd, just south of Ives Dairy Road.

Nearby, several police cruisers surrounded a car at the corner of Highland Lakes Blvd. and Ives Dairy Road, where a second person was seen on a stretcher being taken to an ambulance.

Both victims were transported to local area hospitals as trauma alerts, police said.

Police also said the victims were shot in different locations, but did not release any details on their age, gender or possible relationship.

Officers from several agencies were on scene, including Miami-Dade police, Sunny Isles police, Aventura police and deputies from Florida Highway Patrol.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation.