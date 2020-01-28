Police investigating shooting in Miami, 1 person hospitalized

MIAMI – Police in Miami are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Miami Police officers responded to a home located at 271 northwest 53rd Street after receiving a shot spotter alert just after 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

A vehicle with bullet holes was found at the scene, and over 30 evidence markers were scattered in the area.

Rescue workers took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police said that soon after, two additional males arrived at the same hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities have yet to say whether the shootings are connected.