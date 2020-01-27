Man caught on camera robbing BB&T Bank in Miami

MIAMI – The FBI is searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video robbing a BB&T Bank branch last week in Miami.

The robbery was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday at the BB&T Bank at 13001 S. Dixie Highway.

According to FBI spokesman James Marshall, the robber, who didn’t appear to make any attempt to hide his identity, entered the bank and demanded cash from an employee.

Marshall would not disclose whether any money was taken.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.