2 men shot while riding in car in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men who were shot Monday afternoon in northeast Miami-Dade were riding together in a blue Dodge sedan, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victims were heading east on Ives Dairy Road near Highland Lakes Boulevard shortly after 5:30 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up next to their car and someone inside opened fire.

Authorities said one man was shot in the head and the other was shot in the upper torso.

Both victims were taken to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center, where one of them died.

Police said the victims were both in their 20s. Their identities have not yet been released, as authorities are still working to notify their next of kin.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Authorities said they do not have a description of the car the shooter was in and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tipsters will remain anonymous when calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.