SUV breaches security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago Club; shots fired

PALM BEACH, Fla. – An SUV breached two security checkpoints near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, leading authorities on a chase that resulted in shots being fired, deputies said.

The incident occurred about 11:40 a.m. at the main entrance to Mar-a-Lago.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the SUV was headed toward the main entrance when it breached both checkpoints, prompting authorities to open fire.

Barbera said the vehicle fled while being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol troopers and a sheriff's helicopter.

The vehicle was located and two people were taken into custody.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are blocking the Southern Boulevard Bridge that connects Palm Beach to West Palm Beach.

Several police and sheriff's vehicles could be seen outside a home on the island.

Trump is scheduled to spend Super Bowl weekend in Palm Beach.