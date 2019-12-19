Another Chinese national accused of illegally entering Mar-a-Lago Club

PALM BEACH, Fla. – For the second time this year, a Chinese national is accused of illegally entering President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

Police said Jing Lu, 56, was arrested Wednesday on charges of loitering or prowling and resisting arrest without violence after she refused to leave the Palm Beach resort.

Palm Beach County jail records show she was being held on a $1,000 bond.

A Shanghai businesswoman was arrested in March after unlawfully entering Mar-a-Lago. Yujing Zhang, 33, was later convicted of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents. She is being deported.