‘Impaired’ opera singer faces charges after driving through Mar-a-Lago checkpoints

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Opera singer Hannah Roemhild, of Connecticut, has performed in Europe and around the country -- including a stint at the famed Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The 30-year-old freelance soprano also plays the piano and writes music. On YouTube, she has videos performing “Der Hölle Rache,” “Chacun le sait” and “My True Love Hath My Heart.”

“Hannah did sing with Hartford Opera Theater during our contemporary opera festival,” Lisabeth Miller wrote in an e-mail, adding, “She did a great job, and was lovely to work with” in November.

On Friday, her dancing performance was on top of her rental Jeep, according to an off-duty Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He reported seeing her outside of The Breakers Palm Beach, an oceanfront resort about 3 miles from President Donald Trump’s resort

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the trooper tried to stop Roemhild from driving; he smashed the window of the car and grabbed the wheel.

Roemhild was able to drive away.

Secret Service agents opened fire on Roemhild, who was “obviously impaired” when she was driving through two Mar-a-Lago security checkpoints, Bradshaw said.

Roemhild didn’t stop.

FHP Major Robert Chandler said she drove on the wrong side of the road and was speeding, so troopers stopped following her.

A license plate reader helped them to find her outside of a Motel 6 in West Palm Beach where Palm Beach deputies arrested her.

Bradshaw said Roemhild, who doesn’t have a criminal record, wasn’t injured during the shooting or the chase.

Romehild was in Palm Beach County Jail early Saturday morning facing both federal and state charges.