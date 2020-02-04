Fire erupts at popular South Beach restaurant Fogo de Chao

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Flames erupted on the rooftop of a Miami Beach restaurant Monday night.

Fire crews responded to Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse located at 836 1st Avenue in South Beach.

The fire is believe to have started in the kitchen area of the restaurant, which had to be evacuated.

Fire crews work after flames erupt at popular South Beach restaurant Fogo de Chao. (WPLG)

Smoke and flames could be seen from miles away, shooting out of the roof of the building.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not said how the fire started.

Fogo de Chao, which is known for fire roasting various selections of meat, is closed until further notice.