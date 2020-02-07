Spokesman for Miami mayor arrested after sending penis picture to child, police say

Published: February 7, 2020, 10:29 am Updated: February 7, 2020, 11:07 am

MIAMI – A former aide to the mayor of Miami has been arrested after allegedly sending a picture of a penis to a child.

Rene Pedrosa was arrested Friday morning on felony charges, including promoting sexual performance by a child and child pornography.

A police incident report obtained Thursday by Local 10 News alleges that Pedrosa, 48, “solicited a (redacted) picture from the victim” on the evening of Jan. 19.

“The suspect also sent a penis picture to the victim,” it continues.

A 43-year-old woman and the child reported the alleged incident.

The report claims Pedrosa is an “acquaintance” of the victim.

According to the Miami Herald, Pedrosa resigned Tuesday as the mayor’s communications chief.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Miami Police Department.

Pedrosa was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.