‘My wife got shot in the head,’ woman says of innocent bystander struck by stray bullet

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman told Local 10 News her wife was struck by a stray bullet when gunmen on ATVs opened fire at a moving car.

The 42-year-old victim, identified by her wife as Shakena Jefferson, was preparing to go to a store Tuesday night and was walking to her car when shots were fired, Janet Medley told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly.

Medley said she was with her when it happened.

“My wife got shot in the head,” Medley said. “Two bullets (grazed) her head, and I was standing here by my daughter’s car and I was trying, but I couldn’t even open the door to get in the car. So the bullets, all I could hear in my ears was the bullets flying behind me, but by the grace of God, I didn’t even get shot. So somebody’s out there praying for me.”

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said two men were traveling east along Southwest 191st Lane when they were ambushed by as many as three gunmen riding ATVs.

When police arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medley said her wife is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

One man remains in critical condition after being shot in the head, while another man who was grazed in the head remains hospitalized.