Oldest male black rhinoceros in US celebrates 43rd birthday at Zoo Miami

Toshi honored with birthday cake, specially prepared ice blocks

At 43 years old, Toshi is the oldest male black rhinoceros in the United States.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A black rhinoceros at Zoo Miami celebrated a milestone birthday Friday morning.

Toshi turned 43 this week, making him the oldest male black rhino in the country.

Zoo staff and volunteers gathered to sing Toshi happy birthday and present him with some of his favorite treats, as well as a specially baked cake. He also received specially prepared ice blocks with frozen fruits and vegetables strategically positioned within them to spell his name and announce his age.

The team that cares for Toshi celebrates the rhino's 43rd birthday at Zoo Miami.
Born in Japan on Feb. 10, 1977, Toshi moved to Miami in 1983.

After raising several offspring, Toshi has retired from breeding and now spends his days relaxing in an off-exhibit area.

