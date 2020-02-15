Miami-Dade family living in fear after intruders break in through toddler’s bedroom window

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade mother is sharing some chilling video of intruders breaking into her home.

The woman, who is also pregnant, told Local 10 News’ Saira Anwer she was out with her young son Friday afternoon when she noticed an alert on her home surveillance cameras. She opened the app to see multiple intruders had entered her home.

The video shows a man lurking outside her toddler son’s bedroom window. Later you see what looks like a man entering the home through the window. He’s followed by two more men, all entering through the child’s room.

A burglar peers into a Miami-Dade County home through a toddler's window before breaking in with two other men. (WPLG)

The three men proceeded to go through the home, looking around the kitchen and living room, grabbing items from around the house.

One man, wearing a yellow hoodie, struggled to keep his pants up and appeared to notice the camera, walking across the home to try and distort its view.

"I feel more violated than anything else, "said Elise, the resident and mother. "I walked into the house and just saw everything everywhere."

The home was ransacked. Gone were a video game console, electronics, even Elsie and her husband's passports and social security cards.

But for the parents of a toddler, that wasn’t what they found most disturbing.

“I’m sick to my stomach somebody went into my 2-year-old’s room,” Elise said.

She contacted police, who told her they’re investigating.

In the meantime, Elise said reached out to Local 10 News because the scary situation left her feeling helpless.

“I couldn’t sleep last night,” she said. “I have this Image of people going through my house.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.