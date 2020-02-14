1 injured in Miami Gardens shooting, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a male injured on Friday afternoon in Miami Gardens.

According to Officer Carlos Austin, a spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, the shooting near the Vista Verde Park was under investigation.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to 21305 NW 39th Ave. They used a helicopter to take the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

This is a developing story. Assignment Desk Editor Derrick Clemons contributed to this report.