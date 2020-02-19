Family to sue driver, dealership after 3-year-old boy run over by car

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida family is taking legal action after a 3-year-old boy was killed on Valentine’s Day when a car crashed into a tent.

The boy’s mother said her young son had hopes and dreams. While he was only 3, she said he loved to help people and told her that he wanted to be a doctor.

Judy Rojo said her son will never be able to live out those dreams.

Her family announced Wednesday that they are seeking justice for their son to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

“I feel when I go to my room I am going to see my baby -- that he is going to be there,” she said.

This 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade County on Valentines Day. (Judy Rojo)

Rojo was in tears as she fell to her knees at the spot where her son, Anthony Rojo De Leon, was fatally struck by a car last Friday.

A makeshift memorial now stands amid the damage caused by a driver who crashed the vehicle into the family’s flower stand on Valentine’s Day in southwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol identified the man behind the wheel as 42-year-old Hanskabell Amargos, who they said was in the car with 28-year-old Litney Castro.

The Rojo family said they will file a lawsuit against Amargos and the Spitzer Dodge Dealership, where we learned he works as a sales manager.

The victim’s family hopes legal action against those they believe are responsible for Anthony’s death will prevent similar tragedies from happening to anyone else.

“I just want to know why? What happened? What was going through your mind? He’s 42, I believe. He should be responsible,” Rojo said.

FHP officials said criminal charges are pending against Amargos.

The Rojo family said they will begin funeral arrangements on Thursday for Anthony.