Man, 52, in torture death of 10-year-old adopted daughter appears in court

ALLAPATTAH, Fla. – Jorge Barahona, who faces the death penalty if convicted, appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday to feel the weight of justice in the torture and death of his 10-year-old adopted daughter, Nubia.

Barahona’s plea hearing is in March and his trial begins in April.

Nubia Barahona was found dead on Valentine's Day 2011 in her adoptive father's truck on the side of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach.

The horrific evidence detectives gathered included the little girl’s body, which had been soaked with chemicals. Deputies found Nubia dead in the back of Barahona’s truck on 2011 Valentine’s Day along Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County.

Carmen Barahona (right) has agreed to testify against her husband, Jorge Barahona (left), in the death of their adopted daughter.

Jorge Barahona’s wife, Carmen Barahona, recently pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges. The 69-year-old inmate’s sentencing will be deferred until she testifies against her 52-year-old husband, prosecutors said.

Carmen Barahona accepts plea deal, agrees to testify against husband in death of adopted daughter

The Department of Children & Families placed Nubia and her twin brother, Victor, in the home as foster children and allowed the Barahona’s to adopt them. Victor survived the abuse, which investigators reported included being starved and caged.

Jorge Barahona is facing eight counts of child abuse, seven counts of child neglect with no great harm, child neglect with great harm, child abuse with great harm, attempted first-degree murder, dead human body abuse and first-degree murder.