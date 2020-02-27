Do you recognize this person? Man burglarized vehicle, used Discover card at 7 locations, police say

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Police in Miami Shores are looking for a man who burglarized a vehicle and stole several credit cards.

He was caught on surveillance cameras at seven different locations across the north end of Miami-Dade County, investigators said Thursday.

If you can help identify this man, you’re asked to call Miami Shores Police Department at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

He is about 25 to 35 years old and stands 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, police said. The man appears to weigh 180 to 220 pounds and was bald and clean-shaven.

The burglary took place between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2:44 a.m. Nov 22-23, 2019, near 100 NE 96th St.

The victim’s purse was stolen, police said.

Her Discover credit card was fraudulently used at seven different places, totaling $1,476.90. The photos you see above were taken from a Foot Locker store in Miami Gardens.