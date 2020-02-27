Former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton arrested again

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Officers arrested former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton on Thursday in Opa-locka.

Walton, who also played for the University of Miami, is accused of violating a protective order after a disagreement with the mother of his child.

About 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home near the intersection of Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 132nd Terrace.

Last year, Walton was arrested for assaulting the mother of his child when she was pregnant Nov. 19 in Davie. She filed a restraining order against him in Broward County.

The Miami Dolphins waived Walton in Nov. 19. The Dolphins had signed him May 12, after the Cincinnati Bengals released him April 6, 2019 when he was arrested three times in the offseason.

