Broward County School District preparing for multiple situations as coronavirus fears grow

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward County School District is taking extra precautions to keep students, teachers and staff safe and healthy as concerns over the coronavirus grow.

The district is taking no chances, planning for everything from keeping schools stocked with soap to handing a possible quarantine situation.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie says the district is staying vigilant.

“It’s a daily monitoring, and updating, our strategic processes around that, and of course, making sure that we continue to keep our parents and community informed of where we are,” Runcie said.

During a school board meeting on Tuesday, district leadership chose to cancel all international field trips for students for the foreseeable future.

Runcie also said they’ve begun making plans for how to continue teaching if Broward County is hit with the virus and institutes quarantines. Those methods include using online textbooks, packets of take-home work or even utilizing Broward Virtual University.

“Could be a student, it could be a classroom, a school, or maybe a whole zone or area of the county, so we need to plan for those possibilities,” he said.

The district is taking simple steps too. Officials are staying in touch with schools to make sure they’re stocked up on soap and tissues, and putting up posters to remind students to cover their cough and wash their hands properly.

“We may consider moving to an opportunity where we make sure there are explicit times during the school day where students are washing their hands,” Runcie added.

He also asked for any parents who thinks their child is showing symptoms to get them checked immediately.