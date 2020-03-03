New York man who recently traveled to Miami tests positive for coronavirus

A second confirmed case of coronavirus in New York could be a community spread case, which means the patient didn’t travel to any of the countries where the spread is ongoing, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Tuesday morning.

The Westchester County man in his 50s did recently travel to Miami, Cuomo said. Authorities haven’t confirmed any coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade County.

The newly diagnosed coronavirus patient in New York works as an attorney in Manhattan and lives in New Rochelle. And like the newly diagnosed coronavirus patient in Florida’s Manatee County, he had not traveled to China, South Korea, Iran or Italy.

The case of the newly diagnosed patient in Florida’s Hillsborough County was linked to a recent trip to Italy.