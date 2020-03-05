Broward deputies arrest 2 after chase ending with crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after a Thursday afternoon chase that ended in Lauderhill.

Deputies chased a black Chrysler 200 to Northwest 32nd Avenue and 18th Street, north of the Swap Shop, a flea market on West Sunrise Boulevard.

After a crash, the two people jumped out of the car in a parking lot and ran, deputies said.

Deputies caught up to the two and arrested them.

This is a developing story.