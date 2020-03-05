Head of West Park Preparatory School killed while crossing Broward street

WEST PARK, Fla. – Some West Park Preparatory School students were in tears Thursday afternoon when they learned a driver ran over their beloved mentor -- killing him in a Broward County street.

The driver of a Dodge Charger ran Jovan Rembert over and kept on going before circling back and returning to the scene of the fatal crash on Hallandale Beach Drive near Southwest 40th Avenue, witnesses said.

“He was a great member of the community,” said Felicia M. Brunson, a city of West Park commissioner, about Rembert, who was the head of the West Park Preparatory School.

Jovan Rembert died on Thursday afternoon in Broward County. (Courtesy of the West Park Preparatory School)

Distraught relatives said Rembert, who was always willing to help others, was rushing to the aid of someone who had been involved in a fender-bender crash nearby. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel pronounced Rembert dead at the scene.

The Dodge Charger’s driver’s side windshield and front bumper were heavily damaged in the impact. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies closed the area of Hallandale Beach Boulevard to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.