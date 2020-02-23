Dania Beach man dies after crashing into tree in Fort Lauderdale, police say

75ºF

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 53-year-old driver from Dania Beach died after crashing into a tree late Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

According to Sgt. Keven M. Dupree, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Charles Deas was alone in a tan 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis when he crashed about 11:13 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Deas “veered from the travel lanes and struck a tree adjacent to the north side of the roadway,” Dupree wrote in a statement, adding that detectives “do not believe any other vehicles were involved in this incident.”

Dupree is asking anyone with information about the fatal crash to call Detective Paul Williams at 954-828-5755.

