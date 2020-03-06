Here is what officers did after 2 robbers hurt 9-year-old boy in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers went above and beyond the call of duty to help a boy after two bad guys attacked him.

Nine-year-old Carlos said he was riding his black and green bicycle, which was a birthday gift, along Northwest Second Avenue when the robbers took it Tuesday afternoon.

“They just came and grabbed me super hard by the hand and dumped me to the floor,” the boy said.

Officer Jesus Fernandez found Carlos in tears. The boy said it was one of the saddest days of his life.

“I saw him on the floor," Fernandez said. “I could tell that he was distraught from losing his bike.”

Officer Justin Fairburn also responded to help to set up a perimeter. Carlos told them the robbers ran towards Sunrise Boulevard. When he couldn’t find the robbers, he had an idea.

"I just yelled through the phone. I was like, “Hey, Just meet me at Walmart!' So we drove to Walmart,” Fairburn said. “I went over to the toy section. I found the coolest BMX ride that I would want to ride.”

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department personnel who was on the evening shift heard what happened and pitched it to pay for the BMX bike for Carlos.

Fairburn and Fernandez personally delivered the bicycle to the sweet boy who later decided to make them a thank you card with a big red heart. His mother said the officers gave Carlos his smile back too.

Detective Ali Adamson said officers are still searching for the two robbers. Officers are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.