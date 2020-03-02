Infectious disease expert says Broward residents need to take coronavirus precautions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County residents should be taking precautionary measures, as the coronavirus continues to spread outside of China, experts said. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed two infections in Florida’s Hillsborough and Manatee counties.

Dr. Bindu Mayi, a Nova Southeastern University microbiology professor, said that when it comes to infections, she likes preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. The infectious disease specialist said Broward residents should be on alert even though there aren’t any cases reported in South Florida.

“If you have respiratory symptoms, instead of doing an open mouth, cough and sneeze, let’s trap those particles and aerosols into a handkerchief or a tissue," Mayi said. “Let’s toss that, ideally, in a trash can with a lid that you don’t have to touch to open and then wash your hands really well.”

Although health officials believe the overall immediate threat to the public remains low, some stores in Broward were already experiencing low supplies of face masks and disinfectants. The public areas of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades and Broward County Transit buses are being disinfected regularly, officials said.

Broward Mayor Mark D. Bogen and Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie and their emergency response teams are also monitoring the situation. Officials are asking Broward County employees to stay home if they are sick, wash their hands regularly with soap and water and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

For more information from Broward County officials about the coronavirus, visit this page.