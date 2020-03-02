Florida officials to hold news conferences following confirmation of coronavirus cases

MIAMI – Officials throughout Florida are holding news conferences Monday following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that two people in the Sunshine State have become the first to test “presumptively positive” for COVID-19.

The governor also announced he was issuing an executive order effective immediately directing the state's top health officer to declare a public health emergency in Florida.

In a statement late Sunday, DeSantis said the cases involve one individual in Manatee County and another in Hillsborough County.

The statement did not elaborate on who those people were, possible routes of exposure or their conditions.

DeSantis will be holding two news conferences Monday, one that is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Tampa and another at 2 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health in Miami.

While no coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Florida, City of Miami leaders and emergency managers will also be holding a news conference at 10 a.m.