Gov. DeSantis declares health emergency after 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases found

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday declared a public health emergency in Florida after two presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus were found, according to the Florida Department of Health.

One case is an adult resident of Hillsoborough County and the other is an adult resident of Manatee County, according to officials.

Both individuals are isolated and being properly cared for, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio issued a statement after the cases were found.

"The health and safety of every Floridian, especially the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, remain my highest priority. I will continue to work with the Trump Administration and Governor DeSantis to ensure our state has the resources and information it needs. I am working with my colleagues in Congress on a funding package to ensure Florida has every available federal resource to respond to the coronavirus, and I look forward to its swift passage in the coming weeks.”