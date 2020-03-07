70ºF

Local News

Funeral home shooting leaves 3 injured in Miami-Dade County

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Robert Alpizar, Assignment Editor

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A shooting left three people injured on Friday night outside of a funeral home near North Miami.

According to Detective Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, the three males suffered gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

About 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the Funeraria Latina Emanuel Funeral Home at 14990 W. Dixie Highway.

Thomas said the victims had been attending a wake and paramedics said one of the three victims was critically injured.

