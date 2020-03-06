FDLE’s update on probe: 20 officers fire weapons during shooting killing 4

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and 19 police officers from three different South Florida departments fired their weapons during a recent fatal police-involved shooting in Broward County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Dec. 5 police-involved shooting remains under investigation, but the FDLE revealed one of the officers was from the Pembroke Pines Police Department, three officers were from the Miramar Police Department and 15 officers were from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Ordonez, a 27-year-old father of two young girls, was "outgoing and happy," his brother, Roy Ordonez, told CNN. "You never knew when he was sad."

Four people died -- including UPS driver Frank Ordonez -- in the Dec. 5 shooting on Miramar Parkway. The shooting stemmed from an armed robbery at the Regent Jewelers in Coral Gables and a chase from Miami-Dade County to Broward County.

According to the FBI, 41-year-old robbery suspects Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill had taken Ordonez hostage when they hijacked the UPS truck in Coral Gables. Ordonez was 27 years old.