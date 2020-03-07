Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Port Everglades, addressing cruise line coronavirus concerns

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Vice President Mike Pence will be in South Florida to discuss coronavirus issues with cruise line company leaders on Saturday.

The meeting will take place at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale at 2:45 p.m.

Pence and the coronavirus task force said they have a plan to take all of the people off of the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is currently stationed off the coast of California.

21 people have tested positive for coronavirus aboard the ship which contains an additional 3,500 passengers and crew.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will also be at Port Everglades and is expected to address the media.

Meanwhile, the first cruise ship belonging to Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages brand docked at Port Miami Saturday morning.

Click here for the latest stories on the coronavirus.

The Scarlet Lady, which made the transatlantic trek from the United Kingdom, was originally supposed to dock in New York City for the ship's inaugural launch party.

Officials with Virgin Voyages decided to postpone those plans amid ongoing concerns over coronavirus, instead diverting the ship to Port Miami instead, where it will start sailing regular itineraries in the coming weeks.

Virgin officials stressed there are no health concerns onboard, saying the decision was made strictly out of precaution.

Officials also said there is still a plan to hold the launch party in New York City at a later date.

All this comes after a media conference was held at the Broward County Emergency Operations Center Saturday morning, with officials discussing two presumptive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Broward County.

One case is a 75-year-old man and the other is a 65-year-old man. Neither has been confirmed by the CDC, but both tested positive for the virus.

There have been no presumptive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Miami-Dade County or Palm Beach County.