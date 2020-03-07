Investigators believe New York patient didn’t spread COVID-19 in Miami, official says

MIAMI – After a 50-year-old New York attorney who traveled to Miami was diagnosed with COVID-19, investigators found his wife, son, daughter, neighbor, friend and his friend’s three kids were also infected with the new coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

Authorities in Miami-Dade were concerned the attorney had spread the disease during his visit to Miami, but on Friday night officials announced investigators don’t believe he did.

According to Helen Aguirre, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis, investigators believe the attorney did not develop or spread the new coronavirus in Miami.

“Officials find that the individual from NY who tested positive for COVID-19 left Florida more than 14 days ago, which is longer than the incubation period for this virus.,” Aguirre wrote on Twitter Friday.

The attorney’s 20-year-old son, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, was symptomatic before his father, authorities said.

The attorney had not traveled to China, where the new coronavirus surfaced in December. He worked in Manhattan’s Midtown area and lived in Westchester County. Cuomo said on Wednesday he was stable.

His son is a Yeshiva University student who lives in the Manhattan dorms and his 14-year-old daughter is a student at SAR Academy and High School in the Bronx. Investigators are still working to track the source of the disease.