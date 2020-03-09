More than 150 rodent droppings found at South Florida sushi buffet

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A state inspector found rodent droppings in several places at Nori Tori Sushi Buffet in Pembroke Pines last week.

The inspector ordered the restaurant staff to stop serving the ice after a “mold-like” substance was also found dripping on it.

A total of four places were shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***MEXICO 1810

1778 NW 36TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 3/6/20

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed when hand wash sinks are turned on water begins to flow back up from kitchen floor drain."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***TEJAS DE HONDURAS

19200 SW 106TH AVENUE

CUTLER BAY

ORDERED SHUT 3/3/20

29 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 live roaches in dry storage room."

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through sinks. Observed wastewater backing up through the three compartment sink and hand wash sink in kitchen."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed operator washed containers and utensils and did not sanitize."

"Employee washed hands in a sink other than an approved hand wash sink. Observed operator wash hands in mop sink."

***PALADAR OKEECHOBEE RIBS

445 EAST OKEECHOBEE ROAD

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 3/2/20

19 VIOLATIONS

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 20+ live flies on bar station counter, 10+ live flies on barbecue station."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. Observed roasted pork (58°F - Cold Holding) cooked front the day before, as per operator."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed roasted pork (58°F - Cold Holding) cooked front the day before, as per operator."

***NORI TORI SUSHI BUFFET

14838 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 3/5/20

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed over 20 droppings on shelf with sesame seeds. Over 10 under shelf with sesame seeds Over 20 on floor where rice is stored directly. Over twenty around water heater. Over 20 on floor around rice wine Over 100 under buffet line in front of kitchen in and out of empty hotel pans."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Observed mold like substance in ice machine dripping on ice."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Observed mold like substance in ice machine dripping on ice."

"Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Observed employee in sushi bar handled cellphone, then went onto preparing food."

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Observed containers stored in hand wash sink in kitchen area. Operator removed.”