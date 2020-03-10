Florida Supreme Court denies Nikolas Cruz petition to keep visitation list private

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court made a ruling on Tuesday regarding Marjory Stoneman Douglas confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz.

The court ruled against Cruz in his efforts to keep the list of those visiting him in jail, including doctors, private from the view of the public and the State Attorney's office.

The visitation list is public record, and the court found that Cruz's attorneys were not convincing in their argument that the list be kept private.

The ruling read, in part:

“The constitution and the Public Records Act do not authorize redacting the names of the experts visiting petitioner in jail. If public policy demands that these be kept confidential, it is for the Legislature to provide an exemption by statute. The petition is denied.”

The full court ruling can be seen below.