Florida officials direct public universities to transition to online classes

MIAMI – The State University System of Florida directed public universities on Wednesday to start transitioning to online classes “immediately.”

“This directive will be reevaluated as the situation continues to develop,” the state education officials said in a statement about the new strategy to help prevent COVID-19 cases in Florida.

The directive includes state universities with students who have returned from spring break, which includes Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida International University, Florida Polytechnic University, and the University of Florida.

Public university officials will be encouraging students from other public schools to return home for at least two weeks or to not return to campus.

This includes students at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida State University, New College of Florida, the University of North Florida, the University of Central Florida, the University of South Florida, and the University of West Florida.

This is a developing story.

This is a developing story.