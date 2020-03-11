South Florida Spring Break visitors not phased by coronavirus concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fears over a coronavirus outbreak doesn't seem to be impacting people looking to enjoy Spring Break in South Florida.

While crowd sizes are expected to grow as more schools arrive at their respective Spring Breaks, beaches have still been crowded over the past several days.

While many of the beachgoers are younger, there is a healthy mix of middle-aged and older people enjoying the sun and sand as well.

The message from most of the people who Local 10 News' Terrell Fornay spoke with is that they are washing and sanitizing, but it's not keeping them

From South Beach to Fort Lauderdale, beaches do not appear to be seeing any dropoff of crowd sizes despite the growing concerns over COVID-19.