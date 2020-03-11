Brand new Fort Lauderdale senior living facility taking extra precautions due to coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A brand new senior living facility opened Wednesday in South Florida as fears continue to grow over the outbreak of coronavirus.

It's known as the Belmont Village and it is luxury housing for senior citizens.

The average resident is around 85 years old, and because these are the people vulnerable to the coronavirus, the facility is taking extra precautions to make sure its residents are safe and healthy.

Dozens gathered at the grand opening for the Fort Lauderdale facility.

The luxury housing community, located just off Sunrise Boulevard, is the first for the company in the State of Florida.

"It is really a combination of great hospitality, great care and great real estate," said Patricia Will, CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living.

The facility is focused on independent and assisted living, and memory care. The concern is, with the average resident around the age 85 years old, they are vulnerable to catching COVID-19.

"Now we really need to emphasize for our seniors, they are the most vulnerable, especially if they have an underlying illness," said Broward County Mayor Dale Holness.

Before anyone was permitted in the building, they were met with a questionnaire to see if they have been exposed to the virus or were experiencing any coronavirus symptoms.

"Everybody signs in to an electronic system that queries you as to where you have been and if you have been to places that are nuclei of the virus, then you go through further screening with us," Will said.

Broward County, now with four confirmed coronavirus cases, is on high alert, with residents washing their hands, using hand sanitizer, refraining from shaking hands and avoiding toughing their face.

Will told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos that the facility already has a protocol in place to protect its residents from the flu, and they are now building that protocol for the coronavirus.