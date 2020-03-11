Caribbean Princess cruise ship allowed to dock at Port Everglades following negative COVID-19 tests

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Princess Cruise Line ship docked at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale early Wednesday morning after being left at sea for several days.

Two crew members aboard the Caribbean Princess were tested for COVID-19, and the ship was not permitted to dock until results came back negative.

On Tuesday, the cruise line confirmed that those results did come back negative, paving the way for the ship to return to Port Everglades after receiving permission from the CDC to resume sailing.

The ship was returning from a 10-day trip to the Panama Canal when it was given the “no sail” order.

It arrived shortly before 6 a.m. and passengers began disembarking a couple hours later.

Princess Cruises also confirmed that three passengers were medically evacuated from the ship on Sunday, but for reasons unrelated to coronavirus.

The Caribbean Princess was initially expected to set sail on its next scheduled cruise later Wednesday, but Princess Cruises alerted passengers that due to "a shortage of labor in the terminal at Port Everglades, the trip would be cancelled.

Guests will receive full refunds, according to Princess Cruises.