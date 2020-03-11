Broward middle school field trip departs for New York despite coronavirus concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida middle school trip to New York is still on for this week, despite growing concerns over coronavirus.

Those students, who attend Seminole Middle School, arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport early Wednesday morning for their trip.

Meanwhile, some parents are outraged over the lack of concern for the health of their children, with a few even pulled their kids from going on the trip.

The students arrived wearing matching New York trip sweatshirts and they seemed pretty excited, but that's wasn't the case for a concerned parent who contacted Local 10 News.

Click here for the latest stories on the coronavirus.

"Nobody can say that upon their return that they'll be free of the virus," the parent told Local 10. "We're talking about a voluntary situation where people are going, and that whole situation can be avoided by just postponing the trip to a later date, or cancelling it and rescheduling it."

The Broward school board held a workshop meeting Tuesday to discuss their plans regarding coronavirus.

With the county now in a state of emergency, the school district said it is in communication with the state board of education, the CDC and other agencies for guidance.

Currently, both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties have moratoriums on future out of state air travel for students.