Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale closing beaches, limiting hours at restaurants due to COVID-19 outbreak

A joint press conference was held with two South Florida cities that see massive spring break crowds every year.

The Cities of Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale addressed the public regarding new measures taken due large spring break crowds and ongoing concerns over COVID-19 outbreak.

There was a lot of information disseminated at the press conference.

The new orders being put in place in Fort Lauderdale are a closing of the beach from Harbor Beach to Oakland Park Boulevard, meaning no one is permitted on the sand.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES ON THE CORONAVIRUS.

Restaurants and bars must close by 10 p.m. and are asked to operate at 50% capacity and have no more than 250 people at any time.

These measures will last until April 12.

In Miami Beach, officials are closing the beach from 5th to 15th Street, including Lummus Park, beginning Monday.

All city parking garages will be closed to non-residents.

In addition, all non-essential retail stores will be required to close at 10 p.m. daily.

An entertainment district curfew will also go into effect at 11 p.m.

SIGN UP FOR WPLG CORONAVIRUS NEWSLETTER TO STAY INFORMED ON LATEST UPDATES.

As in Fort Lauderdale, all restaurants are asked to keep occupancy at 50% or less, and have under 250 people in each establishment at any given time.

The full press conference can be seen below: