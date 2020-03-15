83ºF

Florida National Guard forming medical task force, will assist in Broward County

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities will be set up

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

News conference about two presumptive coronavirus cases in Broward County held

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida National Guard is jumping into action as the state continues to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

All of the Florida National Guard's medical professionals have been asked to form what it's calling Task Force – Medical.

According to the National Guard, the efforts are in support of the Florida Department of Health, specifically in Broward County.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities will be set up in the coming days in the county, though locations have yet to be announced.

