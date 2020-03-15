Florida DOH confirms 39 new COVID-19 cases in Florida; 16 in Broward, 5 in Miami-Dade

DAVIE, Fla. – The amount of positive COVID-19 cases in the State of Florida continues to grow.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed 39 new cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the statewide total to 115.

Four Florida residents have died of COVID-19.

Of those new cases, 16 are in Broward County, with ages ranging from 19 to 83 years old.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORIES ON THE CORONAVIRUS.

Six are students at Nova Southeastern University that recently participated in a travel abroad program which took them to Ireland.

Several of the Broward County cases are linked to Port Everglades, and state officials are recommending anyone experiencing symptoms who has recently traveled through the port contact their doctor and self-isolate for 14 days.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also said Saturday that there are three unlinked cases of COVID-19 in Broward County that officials are keeping a close eye on.

"With unlinked cases, (there) could be a sign of community spread," DeSantis said.

SIGN UP FOR WPLG CORONAVIRUS NEWSLETTER TO STAY INFORMED ON LATEST UPDATES.

In Miami-Dade, five new cases were confirmed. The ages of those patients are 25, 28, 42, 58 and 62.

According to the DOH, all of the newly announced cases are either travel-related or still under investigation.