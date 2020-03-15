Mayor of Bal Harbour self-isolating after local rabbi diagnosed with presumptive COVID-19

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – The Mayor of Bal Harbour is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Gabriel Groisman had a recent interaction with Rabbi Sholom Ber Lipskar from The Shul of Bal Harbour.

Rabbi Lipskar sent a letter to his community Saturday night indicating that he had been diagnosed with presumptive COVID-19.

According to Mayor Groisman, Lipskar has had one positive test and is waiting for the results of a second test, after which, if positive, the case would be confirmed and not presumptive.

"Anybody that has been in touch with the rabbi during the last 14 days, we're asking them to self-isolate at this time," Groisman said.

He went on to say that anyone who has been in contact with someone they know was around the rabbi should “self-monitor”, which is a defined term by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) meaning temperature should be taken twice a day, be aware of possible symptoms and self-isolate if any of those symptoms become present.