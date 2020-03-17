80ºF

WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives COVID-19 update from State Capitol

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 pandemic from State Capitol building in Tallahassee. (WPLG)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke from the State Capitol in Tallahasee Tuesday morning to provide the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video can be seen below:

