WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives COVID-19 update from State Capitol
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke from the State Capitol in Tallahasee Tuesday morning to provide the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video can be seen below:
Ron DeSantis COVID-19 presser
WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives latest updates on COVID-19 from State Capitol in Tallahassee.Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020
