Takeout or delivery: Miami-Dade shutting restaurant dining rooms in hopes of limiting COVID-19 outbreak

A big change is coming to restaurants and bars in Miami-Dade County as officials continue to try and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Officials from the City of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County held a joint press conference Tuesday morning to discuss new, expanded efforts to combat the outbreak of coronavirus in South Florida.

“We need to start doing this now, so that hopefully we can get out of this dark moment as fast as possible,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Gelber, along with several Miami-Dade County officials, announced new measures that will effectively shut down all restaurant dining areas, but leave kitchens open for takeout and delivery orders.

Additionally, all movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums and fitness studios are ordered closed.

The new order will go into effect Tuesday at 11 p.m and can be read below:

Emergency Order by David Dwork on Scribd

The change is designed to remind people about the importance of social distancing in the wake of the White House warning the public to avoid groups of 10 or more people.

