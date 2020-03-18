Common-use mopeds, scooters banned in Miami-Dade to help control COVID-19 spread, mayor says

Published: March 18, 2020, 11:33 am Updated: March 18, 2020, 11:43 am

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade mayor banned common-use mopeds and scooters on Wednesday to help reduce the spread of the new coronavirus on frequently touched surfaces.

Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez’s order, which doesn’t apply to individually owned devices, goes into effect at 6 p.m.

Gimenez added the order allows municipalities to impose more stringent standards.

The shared micro-mobility services are most popular in Miami Beach and Brickell areas.

The Florida Department of Health reported there are 76 COVID-19 patients in Miami-Dade County.