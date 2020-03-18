Firefighters, police officer in isolation after 3 deaths at assisted living facility

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Several Fort Lauderdale firefighters and one police officer are in isolation following three deaths at an assisted living facility.

The Atria Willow Wood facility was locked down Wednesday morning following the deaths, one of which has been confirmed to be associated with the coronavirus.

The other two deaths are under investigation.

“We were expecting him to be around for a few more years,” Richard Curren’s son. Erik Curren, told Local 10 News.

Family members of Richard Curren, 77, are still reeling after he became the first South Floridian to die from COVID-19.

“He went into the hospital -- I think it was a couple days ago -- with a respiratory complaint that was considered fairly routine, and only last night he died, and then the doctors let us know that it was COVID-19,” Erik Curren said Tuesday.

Richard Curren was a retired magician and had been living at the Atria Willow Wood assisted living facility with his wife, Sheila.

“Richard was ebullient, he was loving. What do you say in a moment like that? He was perfect,” Sheila Curren said.

The five Fort Lauderdale firefighters who took Richard Curren to the hospital on Friday are now in isolation at home and being tested.

A police officer who went into the room of one of the other two people who died to identify the body and do paperwork is also now in isolation.

According to the Atria Willow Wood’s vice president of care, so are four other residents of the facility. One of those tests has already come back negative, but health experts are taking no chances.

“The Department of Health sent a strike team last evening upon becoming aware of the individual’s positive test result, and then worked through the night to check on every other member of the facilities,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday at a news conference.

We’re told Richard Curren was one of three people who has died recently at the facility and test results are pending on the two others.

Meanwhile, Richard Curren’s family is hoping Floridians will take this virus seriously.

“I just want everybody to understand that it’s here,” his daughter, Tracie Curren, said. “We have got to stop the spread of this.”