Nearly half of COVID-19 cases reported in Florida are in Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI – Florida’s list of positive COVID-19 cases continues to grow on Wednesday.

John Hopkins epidemiologists report the sunshine state stands only behind clusters in Massachusetts, New Jersey, California, Washington and New York.

The latest public Florida Department of Health data shows this is largely in part because of the growing spread in South Florida.

State data shows about 45% of Florida cases confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection were reported out of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Public health officials reported the CDC had confirmed 216 cases in Florida and 55 of those were in Broward and 43 were in Miami-Dade. The data shows the cases are split evenly between men and women.

The patients’ age range in Miami-Dade is 18 to 80 years old. In Broward, it’s 19 to 83 years old. In Fort Lauderdale, authorities were working to contain a deadly spread at Atria Willow Wood, a senior living community.

As of Tuesday evening, officials reported seven COVID-19 patients had died in Florida.